Tok Pa recovers from Covid-19

KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — After undergoing 12 days of treatment for Covid-19, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has finally recovered and discharged from hospital.

Mustapa, in a Facebook posting today, said he was discharged from the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here at 4.30pm.

“Thank you very much to all staff of the Health Ministry especially at HRPZ II, family and friends from all over the country who have offered words of encouragement, well-wishes and prayers,” he said.

Sharing his experience, the Jeli Member of Parliament said the most worrying time was when he was at the Intensive Care Unit for three days for some breathing problems and fatigue.

However, he said, with close supervision from the doctors and nurses, and putting full faith in Allah, his conditions began to improve.

Mustapa said he currently needs more rest, less work and is unable to meet many people.

He advised the people to always wear face masks, hand sanitisers and practise physical distancing until the pandemic is really over.

“During this pandemic, we must protect the public’s interest beyond our personal interest. We must take this threat seriously.

“Be afraid of Covid-19 because we have yet to win the war. May Allah protect our country, our leaders and the people from Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama