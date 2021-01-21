Six Covid-19 clusters in Terengganu due to non-compliance of workplace SOP

Members of the public wait to be tested for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — Terengganu recorded six Covid-19 clusters due to non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at the workplaces, said state Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

On January 16, she said the latest Covid-19 cluster was detected at a workplace and it has spread in four districts namely Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Dungun and Setiu.

“This cluster not only involves colleagues but also has spread to the family members of employees and other social contacts. The total number of positive cases from this cluster is 35.

“The Covid-19 cluster whether in the workplace or anywhere else can still be prevented if everyone fully complies with the SOP,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Dr Nor Azimi said all parties should reevaluate the level of SOP compliance in the workplace and not repeat the same mistakes to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the future. — Bernama