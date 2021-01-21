Johor Perikatan not affected by political talks about Umno, says state secretary

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said Johor Perikatan Nasional was not affected by political talks about Umno wanting to sever its ties with Bersatu ahead of GE15. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — The Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) was not affected by political talks about Umno wanting to sever its ties with Bersatu ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15), said its secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

However, he hoped that any action which could disrupt the consensus could stop for the sake of their cooperation that was established since March last year.

He said Johor PN also regretted if it is true there were allegations from Umno that Bersatu was never honest in their cooperation.

“The issue should not arise among the parties from the ruling coalition.

“Take Johor Bersatu for example, although having to let go the Menteri Besar post following the change in the state government last year, the party remain calm and continue serving and supporting the current state administration,” he said in a news conference here, today.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman and Johor Bersatu secretary, admitted that there were some issues among Bersatu members, but the problems were not expressed openly with allegations that could harm the good relations with the other component parties.

“It’s important for us to reach mutual agreement or consensus in facing challenges and avoid issuing outrageous statements,” he said.

Looking at the current political situation, he said no party has ever experienced a general election in a totally different political demographics.

“This is further challenged with the threats of Covid-19 around the world which cripples the economy,” he added.

Therefore, Dr Sahruddin urged all PN component parties to honour their consensus as arguments would hamper the efforts to form a government.

“Whether we want to do it or not, we have to cooperate to ensure our victory (in GE15),” he said. — Bernama