Guan Eng: Take a leaf out of Biden’s book and choose road towards equality, not racism

Lim said those in power should take a page out of Biden’s book and take heed of his inauguration speech where he said he would lead by example, without personal interests but for the good of the public. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Malaysia can take a page out of the United States’ recent presidential election where Joe Biden was elected based on a campaign that promoted equality and fought racism, white supremacy and religious extremism, DAPs Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said Malaysia is currently heading towards religious extremism and a racist culture following several decisions made by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, giving the example of the suspension of Parliament during the Emergency.

The MP for Bagan added that without any Parliament session, the PN government has no accountability for its actions, which is why the current Covid-19 pandemic is worsening.

“Malaysia has the distinction of being the only country in Asia to suspend parliamentary democracy and revert to dictatorship on the pretext of battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Dictatorship can never be a solution to our problems but will only spawn more racists and breed religious extremism,” Lim said in a statement.

He gave the example of the recent controversial decision by Kedah state government to cancel the Thaipusam public holiday, pointing at Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for allegedly previously advocating the demolition of Hindu temples.

Lim said those in power should take a page out of Biden’s book and take heed of his inauguration speech where he said he would lead by example, without personal interests but for the good of the public.

Biden was yesterday sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, with his vice-president Kamala Harris its first Black, female, and South Asian to hold that post.