Former Puspakom HR division head charged with forging document in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM, Jan 21 — Former Puspakom Sdn Bhd Human Resource Division head pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of forging a document, in 2016.

Noor Marliza Ishak, 48, made the plea after the charges against her were read out before Judge Rihaida Rafie.

She was accused of forging the Kezens Gale invoice amounting to RM52,500, with intent to use the document for the purpose of cheating, at Wisma DRB Hicom in Section U1, Shah Alam on June 24, 2016.

The charge, under Section 468 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of seven years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Noor Marliza also faced an alternative charge of dishonestly using as genuine, the same document for the purpose of cheating at the same location and on the same date.

The charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code is punishable under Section 465 of the same code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Zander Lim Wai Keong appeared for the prosecution while Noor Marliza was unrepresented.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 with one surety for both charges and set Jan 27 for case mention. — Bernama