Selangor to donate RM1m for flood relief in Pahang, RM500k each to Kelantan, Terengganu

A general view of Sungai Pahang in cloudy Temerloh January 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Selangor state government said today it will donate financial aid to Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, which have been hit by floods, affecting thousands of residents.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the initiative under the Kita Selangor Package meant to help cushion the economic impact of a renewed movement control order (MCO).

“Selangor sympathises with the plight of the people in the states hit by floods, such as in Pahang Darul Makmur, Kelantan Darul Naim and Terengganu Darul Iman,” he said in a special press conference broadcast live online today.

“To be kind to our neighbours, we the state government are ready to donate #KitaSelangor Flood Relief Contribution amounting to RM1 million for the state of Pahang.

“People of Kelantan and Terengganu each will also receive a flood relief contribution amounting to RM 500,000,’’ he added.

Currently, east coast states, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, are experiencing major floods which have displaced thousands from their homes.

The current flood situation has been attributed to the onset of the monsoon season which occurrs in the beginning of the year.