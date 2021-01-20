Police patrol Penang schools to ensure SOP followed

Form 5 students donning facemasks are seen leaving the Sekolah Menengah Raja Tun Uda school compound in Bayan Baru, January 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 20 — Police monitoring will continue at secondary schools that reopened today to make sure the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed, said Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He said that there are 32 schools with 9,800 Form 5-6 pupils in the SPU district.

“I’ve ordered police school relations officers (PPS) ranked inspector and higher to be at the schools every day to ensure a safe environment.

“They also have to patrol classrooms to make sure the SOP is followed — especially physical distancing — to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters after he toured Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Ling with its principal, Tang Keng Hwa.

Penang Education Department director, Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad, when contacted today said data on how many students attended school today, or how many schools reopened, has not been received yet. — Bernama