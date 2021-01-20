Police: Form Five student in Sarawak hospital with serious injuries after falling from third floor of school

Police said a Form Five student is believed to be suffering from serious injuries after he allegedly fell from the third floor of his school in Petra Jaya this morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 20 — A Form Five student is believed to be suffering from serious injuries after he allegedly fell from the third floor of his school in Petra Jaya at around 6.30am this morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the case yesterday, said the police are still investigating the incident.

The victim has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and is currently receiving treatment at the Accident and Emergency unit and is said to be in a stable condition.

When met at SGH, the victim’s father said his son seemed normal and did not behave out of the ordinary when he dropped him off at school earlier this morning.

“He (victim) even wanted me to send him to a salon to cut his hair after school,” said the father.

He had told his son jokingly that since Kuching is still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), he (victim) might as well keep his hair long.

The father also admitted that his son was the quiet type and had not been pressured by the family to study really hard.

“I always told him to not push himself too hard in his studies. As long as he can read and write, that will be enough,” the victim’s father said. — Borneo Post