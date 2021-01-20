Penang to restructure Covid-19 technical committee, says chief minister

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Wisma DAP in George Town January 7, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — Penang will be restructuring its Covid-19 technical committee to ensure its efficiency in managing the pandemic, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said he agreed with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic involved all states so that infection trends can be micromanaged based on location.

“We will need to restructure our technical committee so that it can be more effective in conducting enforcement and public education as well as disseminating information at the community level,” he said in a statement today.

Chow attended the National Security Council’s virtual meeting on Covid-19 management chaired by the prime minister earlier today.

“The prime minister informed us that every state leader will be contacted regarding the national immunisation plan for a uniformed supply of vaccines to each state, including Penang,” he said.

He said the state is still awaiting feedback from the National Disaster Management Agency on its application to set up low-risk Covid-19 centres at Pusat Kecemerlangan MARA (MEC) in Jawi, South Seberang Perai Selatan and a Pesta site in Sungai Nibong on the island.

Chow said other details from the meeting will be discussed at the state’s special Covid-19 security committee meeting tomorrow.