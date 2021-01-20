MCMC denies warning public against use of #SiBodohKauDengarSini on Twitter

MCMC said it did not issue a poster warning the public against using the hashtag #SiBodohKauDengarSini. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has denied issuing a poster warning the public not to use the hashtag #SiBodohKauDengarSini on Twitter.

MCMC in a statement today said the poster which has gone viral on social media, contained misleading information on the punishment aspects and the act to be used on those who ignore the warning.

“MCMC will continue to take appropriate measures to stop the spread of false information," it said. — Bernama