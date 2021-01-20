MCMC denies warning public against use of #SiBodohKauDengarSini on Twitter

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has denied issuing a poster warning the public not to use the hashtag #SiBodohKauDengarSini on Twitter.
MCMC in a statement today said the poster which has gone viral on social media, contained misleading information on the punishment aspects and the act to be used on those who ignore the warning.
“MCMC will continue to take appropriate measures to stop the spread of false information," it said. — Bernama
SKMM hari ini telah mengeluarkan kenyataan tegas terhadap semua pengguna media sosial yang menggunakan hashtag #SiBodohKauDengarSini pic.twitter.com/zpx79k855a— Bawangmana (@bawangmana) January 18, 2021