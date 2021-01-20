Hamzah’s office says minister receiving Covid-19 treatment in UMMC amid ICU rumours

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s office has today confirmed that he is under quarantine and receiving treatment for Covid-19 at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

However, it stopped short of mentioning Hamzah’s current health status, amid rumours claiming he is currently treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), telling the public instead that any official updates regarding his health would only be issued by his office.

“Therefore, the Home Minister’s office asks that all parties continue praying for Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s recovery,” the four -paragraph statement read.

A poster has been circulating online, alleging that Hamzah has been warded in the ICU owing to worsening health, and that his family members are seeking prayers from all to aid his recovery.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique yesterday became the latest Cabinet member to contract Covid-19.

A poster has been making the rounds online, alleging that Hamzah has been warded in the ICU after his condition deteriorated. — Picture via Twitter

A statement from her office confirmed the matter on the ministry’s official Facebook page.

Senior government officials who have tested positive in recent weeks include Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13); Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10); Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9); and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan (January 3).

Other lawmakers who have also tested positive for Covid-19 since the year started include: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz (January 18), PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad (January 15); Umno Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13); Amanah Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12); Umno Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11); Umno Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff (January 9); and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik (January 8).

Just shortly after his fellow party leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed positive for Covid-19 earlier today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he has undergone a test for the coronavirus.

In a brief Facebook post, Zahid also said he would be undergoing self-quarantine at home pending the results.