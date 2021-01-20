Covid-19: DBKL tightens entry at KL wholesale market

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market as traders resumed business after the enhanced movement control order on the area was lifted on May 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will tighten entry into the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market from this Friday as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, DBKL said individuals dealing with shop owners, employees and wholesalers must submit a copy of their Health Ministry-certified Covid-19 screening results with a date not exceeding two weeks before they are allowed to enter.

The individual must also pass a body temperature check and register using the MySejahtera application at the market entrance.

Other instructions that need to be complied with include submitting licensee and employee passes as well as complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the National Security Council such as the use of face masks and sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing.

“Individuals who fail to comply with instructions will not be allowed to enter the market,” the statement read. — Bernama