After Nazri Aziz, Umno MP Tajuddin latest to test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19 today, having undergone screening yesterday.

This was announced on the Umno supreme council member’s Facebook page today.

“For those who have close contact with him, it’s best to undergo Covid-19 screening test.

“Tajuddin apologises for any inconvenience and thanks all who are praying for him,” the brief announcement concluded.

Tajuddin, who is also Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, is also Umno Pasir Salak division chief.

Tajuddin had earlier this month attended a press conference together with Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, who yesterday announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 18.

In the January 12 press conference held by Nazri, Tajuddin was seen without a face mask on while sitting next to Nazri, as the latter spoke also without a face mask on. Others sitting in the same row with them were also photographed not wearing face masks while Nazri spoke. This is based on photos taken by Malay Mail.

Other individuals at Nazri’s press conference were also photographed without a face mask on, while Tajuddin was at another point photographed at the event wearing a face mask.

Nazri yesterday said he decided to go for a screening after his January 12 news conference at the Umno headquarters here, which was attended by Umno blogger Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who announced he contracted the coronavirus four days later.

Nazri held the press conference to announce his withdrawal of support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to form the government.

News outlet Astro Awani today reported that Tajuddin had not shown any symptoms but had undergone Covid-19 testing yesterday after Nazri was confirmed to have tested positive.

Senior government officials who have tested positive in recent weeks include National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (January 19), Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13); Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (January 12); Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10); Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9); and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan (January 3).

Other lawmakers who have also tested positive for Covid-19 since the year started include: PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad (January 15); Umno Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13); Amanah Parit Yaani assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12); Umno Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11); Umno Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff (January 9); and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Robert Tawik (January 8).