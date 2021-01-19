Report: Supply shortage driving up prices in Johor, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang

People are seen shopping for groceries on the eve of MCO 2.0 here at the Seberang Jaya Wet Market in Penang January 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Prices of essential items have reportedly risen in Johor, Perak, Kelantan and Pahang over the past week, believed due to a shortage of supply.

Berita Harian reported that its checks at shops in Tampoi, Johor showed the price of chicken has risen from RM6.80 per kilogram (kg) last week to RM8 now.

Prices of vegetables such as long beans, string beans, and sawi has also nearly doubled according to the report. The biggest increase was with chilli, which went from RM 12 per kilogramme last week to RM 20 per kilogramme now.

In some cases there, the price of bottled oil had also increased by up to RM7.

“If the prices or essential items keep rising after this, surely consumers will be affected,” Parmi Suroji, a 50-year-old housewife was quoted as saying.

In Perak and Kelantan, the cost of vegetables has also reportedly gone up at a similar rate, mainly due to a shortage of supply from Cameron Highlands, which is in Pahang.

Pahang on the other hand, is allegedly experiencing a shortage of fish and vegetables, as continuous rain in the east coast has impaired fishing activities and destroyed crops.

The report however noted that prices in Kuala Lumpur have remained constant during the same time period.

Last Wednesday, the government implemented a two-week movement control order (MCO) to curb a rise in Covid-19 infections in Johor, Selangor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and all three Federal Territories.

Similarly, Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan have been placed under the less restrictive conditional movement control order (RMCO).