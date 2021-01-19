Police: 48 screened after Sibu CID photographer tests positive for Covid-19

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SIBU, Jan 19 — A total of 48 police personnel and civilian staff of the Sibu Central police station were screened today after a Criminal Investigation Department photographer from the Sibu district police headquarters tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit who confirmed the matter said the screenings were conducted at the police station this morning.

According to him, the CID staff tested positive after undergoing screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium on January 12.

“A complete sanitisation process was conducted at the Sibu Central police station including the Sibu CID,” he said when contacted today.

Jonathan said he has also instructed his officers and personnel to be more careful when carrying out their duties. — Bernama