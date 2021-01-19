PAS wants Umno, Bersatu to join forces in GE15

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — PAS wants Umno, which leads the Muafakat Nasional, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which leads the Perikatan Nasional, to join forces in facing the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Abdul Hadi said that this is because currently, no single party is strong and stable enough to form the federal government after GE15 on its own, without working with other parties.

“We (PAS) hope that these two parties (Umno and Bersatu) can work together. No party can win on its own in GE15.

“We are prioritising the coalition of the Malay (parties) first so that Muslim leadership can be realised with strength, and at the same time it also involves the multi-racial society. If the Malays split, there will be confusion,” he said.

He said this while appearing as an online guest on the ‘Bicara Negarawan’ programme by the National Council of Professors (MPN), titled ‘Masa Depan Malaysia; Ke Mana Kita?’ today.

Previously, 189 Umno divisions proposed that the party sever ties with Bersatu, while defending cooperation with PAS during GE15, at the party delegates’ meetings on January 3. — Bernama