Karyon Industries’ unit in Johor closes facilities temporarily due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Karyon Industries Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Allbright Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (AISB), has temporarily closed its manufacturing facilities in Plentong, Johor, after four production workers were tested positive for Covid-19.

The polymeric product manufacturer said the affected workers were currently receiving medical treatment at designated government facilities as directed by the Health Ministry.

“All employees in the affected manufacturing facilities are placed under quarantine and will undergo subsequent screening,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Karyon Industries said the affected manufacturing facilities areas were temporarily closed to carry out disinfection and sanitisation procedures, and they would remain closed until further notice and as advised by the ministry.

“At this juncture, the company is unable to quantify the financial impact arising from the temporary closure of the affected manufacturing facilities.

“The company will continue to monitor the situation and further development of the above matter will be announced to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in due course,” it added.

AISB is mainly involved in the manufacture and trading of metallic stearates, including calcium stearate, zinc stearate and magnesium stearate, as well as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) stabilisers. Metallic stearates are primarily used as an additive for the lubrication and dispersion of plastic processing. — Bernama