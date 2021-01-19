Ex-Terengganu MB Ahmad Said, wife test positive for Covid-19

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and his wife tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Said

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 19 — Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and his wife, Toh Puan Seri Norliza Mahmud have been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The former Terengganu mentri besar said he had taken a swab test three days ago after feeling unwell, and received the result today.

“I took the test because I felt unwell recently. I felt very tired while gardening when it’s usually a normal routine for me.

“My wife and I are receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu, and are in stable condition. Thank you to all who prayed for us both,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

The Kijal assemblyman also urged those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested as soon as possible. — Bernama