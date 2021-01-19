Agong says dismayed by continued violations of Covid-19 SOPs, tells frontliners to stay strong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebration at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya February 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today criticised the failure of some sections of the country to embrace new norms to contain Covid-19, saying it was a disservice to the efforts of Malaysia’s frontliners.

According to a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the Agong was disappointed that violations of the standard operating procedures for the various movement control orders persisted despite Malaysia’s worsening Covid-19 situation.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his disappointment at those who still remain insensitive in their daily actions, especially when it concerns the disciplines of the new norm and their self-control when trying to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“In relation to that, Al-Sultan Abdullah urges everyone to show their solidarity and never ending support towards the frontliners by working together and being disciplined in complying with all the orders that have been implemented by the government and standard operating procedures (SOP),” read Ahmad Fadil’s statement.

“His Royal Highness said this is the time we as Malaysians put aside all our political, racial, and religious differences, and together show our spirit of loyalty, humanity and our identity in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he wrote.

The Agong also expressed support for frontliners, urging them to persevere and remain strong as the county’s first point of defence in combating the recent wave of Covid-19 infections.

He then expressed his gratitude and gratefulness towards these frontliners as they handle the increasing number of cases, reminding them their resilience and commitment in combating the virus since the beginning of last year is well appreciated by all Malaysians.

“Indeed, the persistent and hard work of these front line officers working relentless to save lives out in the field, in government clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and all other health facilities, and even those in the background, to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians, deserves to be commended and should continue to be appreciated,” he said.

The statement said how the Agong was aware of frontliners’ sacrifices, forcing them to be separated from their families and loved ones for the sake of the country’s safety.

“They are not only drained of their sweat, but they are also mentally exhausted,” Ahmad Fadil wrote.

The King also expressed his worries towards the number of hospital beds and Intensive Care Units being filled up with Covid-19 patients, saying this could jeopardise the treatment needed by non-Covid-19 patients.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then called on all Malaysians to keep the frontliners in their prayers for them to always be guarded and for all their efforts in combating the virus to be blessed and successful.

“His Royal Highness also calls on everyone else to be together with him and continue keeping the country in their prayers for it to always be protected and free from the pandemic as soon as possible,” he wrote.