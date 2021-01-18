Woman pleads not guilty to hitting and killing two cats in Penang

Hah Choy Kheng, 51, arrives at the Butterworth Court Complex January 18, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 18 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today to a charge of hitting and killing two cats of a local breed last month.

Broker Hah Choy Kheng, 51, made the plea when the charge was read out before Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

According to the charge sheet, Hah was charged with cruelly hitting and killing an orange female cat and a white-grey kitten with a 75-centimetre metal rod.

She was alleged to have committed the offences under a tree near a hut at the Block B1, Pintasan Kalui 1, Seberang Jaya playground here at 1.20pm, on December 29.

The charge was made under Section 29(1)(a) Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) and was punishable under Section 29(1) of the same act, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused a RM10,000 bail in one surety and fixed March 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Penang Veterinary Services Department, Roziman Awang Tahrin prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Shamsher Singh Thind. — Bernama