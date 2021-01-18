Two Covid-19 positive Bangladeshi men try to board flight to Dhaka in KLIA, now undergoing treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital

The men were found to be positive for Covid-19 based on a screening test slip they submitted during the check-in process at the counter and the counter staff then informed police about the matter. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Jan 18 — Two Bangladeshi men in their 20s, who had tested positive for Covid-19, tried to leave the country by boarding a flight bound for Dhaka yesterday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

They were found to be positive for Covid-19 based on a screening test slip they submitted during the check-in process at the counter and the counter staff then informed police about the matter.

KLIA District Police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman confirmed the matter when contacted today, adding that police had contacted, and handed over both men to, the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Both men, it is understood, are undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Imran said both the men are private employees and had valid identification documents. — Bernama