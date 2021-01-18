Three men impersonating police arrested over robberies in Taman Melawati

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the suspects were found to have introduced themselves as policemen before inspecting and seizing their victim’s possessions. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Police have arrested three local men who masqueraded as policemen for suspected involvement in a series of robberies around Taman Melawati, Ampang Jaya last Saturday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the suspects were found to have introduced themselves as policemen before inspecting and seizing their victim’s possessions.

“Police managed to detain a man, 24, at Jalan Taman Melawati at 10.30pm the same night. Investigations then led to the arrest of the suspect’s two other accomplices, aged 24 and 45.

“They targeted victims with small physiques, regardless of gender or age, walking alone,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said all three suspects operated at night wearing civilian clothes and possessed previous criminal records relating to drug, robbery and rioting offences.

“Urine tests were conducted and one of them tested positive for amphetamine.

“Police also seized a Proton Perdana, mobile phones and RM1,060 in cash believed to belong to the suspects,” he said.

He said with the arrests, the police have solved three robberies in the administration area of the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters, adding that the police were tracking down the suspects’ other criminal associates who are still at large.

He said all three suspects have been remanded till Jan 21 and the case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama