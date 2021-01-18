Seven men arrested in Penang for obstructing, threatening police

The group of men had alleged that the personnel of a police motorcycle patrol unit had deliberately kicked a motorcycle being ridden by two men, causing an accident to occur. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — The police have arrested seven men to facilitate investigations into an incident where a group of men surrounded and obstructed the police at a traffic light intersection in Tanjung Tokong here yesterday.

The group of men had alleged that the personnel of a police motorcycle patrol unit had deliberately kicked a motorcycle being ridden by two men, causing an accident to occur. They also provoked the three police personnel and insulted the authorities during the 5.20pm incident.

Their actions went viral on social media and were condemned by netizens.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama today, Penang CID chief SAC Rahimi Mohd Ra’ais confirmed the seven men’s arrest and said that they would be remanded tomorrow.

“The case is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Regulation 16 of The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) Regulations 2021,” he said.

The police had previously denied that three of its personnel had kicked the motorcycle and causing the accident.

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong was reported to have said that initial investigations found that the police personnel were on a patrol along Jalan Sri Pinang when they came across a motorcycle ridden by two men without helmets. They then ordered them to stop for a check but the riders sped off trying to escape.

The police then chased them until they reached the intersection, where the two men chose not to stop and ran the red light before colliding with a car from town heading to Tanjung Bungah at the intersection. — Bernama