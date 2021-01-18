Selangor intends to buy five million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government’s intention would more or less reduce the federal government’s burden in purchasing the vaccine for the people. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — The Selangor government intends to purchase five million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the people in the state, an effort most welcomed by the federal government and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government’s intention would more or less reduce the federal government’s burden in purchasing the vaccine for the people.

“During the National Security Council (Emergency) meeting, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was made aware of the Selangor’s intention, which was also welcomed by the federal government as their burden (to purchase the vaccine) will be alleviated.

“So far, only Selangor and Sarawak governments intend to buy the vaccine for the people in their respective states,” he told a virtual press conference here today.

Amirudin said he would make a further announcement on the matter once they received the endorsement from the MOH.

He said the state government would collaborate with the federal government through the National Immunisation Plan to prevent overlapping in the efforts to address Covid-19 in the country.

The state government would also ensure that all target groups, especially the workers would receive the vaccine as they have important roles to play in reviving the state’s economy post-Covid-19, he added. — Bernama