Sarawak transport minister urges police to review SOP for lockup cells

Lee (second left) during the press conference. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Jan 18 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has been called to review its standard operating procedure (SOP) involving its lockup cells following the rape of a minor at Miri Central Police Station (CPS) on January 9.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a press conference here today said the current SOPs needed to be reviewed, especially on cases that involves underage detainees.

“Lockup should be a safe place and we are saddened with this incident because it happened at CPS Miri. Hence, we urged the government to review the SOP in lockups,” he said.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said the federal government should consider building a new police station under the 12th Malaysia Plan to ensure that such incident does not recur.

“I have submitted several applications to the government for CPS Miri to be upgraded and rebuild with complete facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting who was also present at the press conference agreed with Lee that the SOPs need to be reviewed.

He regarded the rape case as very serious and lamented that it should not have happened inside a police station.

“Many have questioned the SOPs in lockup whether or not they are suitable for juvenile detainees to be put together with adult detainees.

“Should there be cases involving juvenile, their parents or guardians should be informed if he or she is to be detained overnight in the police lockup,” he said.

Ting praised the swift action taken against the two police personnel who were negligent in carrying out their duties.

The 16-year-old victim claimed she had been raped by a male detainee in the CPS lockup in the wee hours on Jan uary 9.

Following a police report lodged, the suspect was charged in the court on Jan 12 under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police personnel who were on duty on the night the rape took place had been suspended starting January 14 pending a thorough investigation into case.

Also present at the press conference were Miri mayor Adam Yii and acting Miri resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf. — Borneo Post Online