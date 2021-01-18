Sarawak govt to help students repay PTPTN arrears, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said RM30 million was allocated for that purpose and the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Foundation had held talks with PTPTN to determine the method of repayment of the arrears. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 18 — The Sarawak government will help its students repay the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan which is in arrears in keeping with the previous incentive promise, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, today.

He said RM30 million was allocated for that purpose and the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Foundation had held talks with PTPTN to determine the method of repayment of the arrears.

“The discussion has just ended and there is a formula for us to help Sarawak students settle their arrears with PTPTN,” he told a press conference after handing over two buses donated by the state government to Mukah Polytechnic and Metro Betong Polytechnic at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here.

The Sarawak government has spent almost RM600,000 to purchase the two buses with a capacity of 25 passengers for the use of students and for activities at the two polytechnics.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government had also paid for the return travel fare cost of the state’s students studying in Peninsular Malaysia during the festive season.

“The Sarawak government has also taken the initiative to provide free school bus services to students, especially in the city of Kuching to ease the burden on parents,” he said.

Regarding preschool education, he said Tadika Sedidik which was previously under the auspices of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) was taken over by the state government through the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development to ensure preschool education in Sarawak was more organised and structured. — Bernama