Police have no power to cancel compounds issued under Act 342, says Perak police chief

BATU GAJAH, Jan 18 — Police have no power to cancel the compounds issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 432), Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said.

He said the police, as well as other law enforcement agencies, were only entrusted to issue the compounds against individuals who violated the Act, and if anyone were dissatisfied, they could file an appeal to the District Health Office.

“Cancelling the compounds issued under Act 432 is not a police prerogative. It’s different from traffic summonses where the police have the power to cancel or even reduce the amount.

“Under Act 432, the police jurisdiction is only in issuing the compounds,” he told reporters here today in response to the allegation that a police officer had cancelled the compound issued under Act 432 against an individual recently.

He also advised the public to verify the authenticity of the information they received through social media before deciding to spread it. — Bernama