Melaka police arrest cousins, seize 15.87kg of syabu worth RM2.4m

MELAKA, Jan 18 — Melaka police have arrested two men following the seizure of 15.87 kg syabu worth RM2.4 million, during a crime prevention patrol near Sekolah Kebangsaan Lereh here, on January 14.

Its chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the first suspect, aged 39, was nabbed after he threw away a bag he was carrying when he was approached by policemen from the Tanjung Kling police station who were patrolling the area at 7.05pm.

“Initial investigation found 15 packages of compressed drugs wrapped in Chinese tea packets and cash totalling RM3,400, believed to be proceeds from the drugs sale, in the bag,” he told reporters in a news conference at the Melaka police contingent headquarters here, today.

Abdul Majid said the incident led to the arrest of another 37-year-old suspect in Bukit Puchong, Subang, Selangor where police also seized RM21,800 in cash at 4 am yesterday.

He said the two suspects were cousins, and both from Selangor.

Elaborating, Abdul Majid said police believed the suspects obtained the drugs from a neighbouring country via rat trails and the trafficking activities involved cross-states syndicates, namely, Melaka, Johor and Selangor.

“The first suspect, who has six previous records including five drugs offences, is remanded for seven days starting Friday while the second suspect, with no criminal records, is also remanded for seven days starting yesterday.

“The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence, if convicted,” he said. — Bernama