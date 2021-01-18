Kemas kindergartens’ face-to-face school session postponed

Preschoolers are seated accordingly to maintain social distancing while a teacher conducts a class at Mayter Kindergarten in Cheras July 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — Kemas kindergartens’ face-to-face school session which is supposed to start on January 20 nationwide has been postponed to a date that will be announced later.

According to the Community Development Department (Kemas) in a statement today, it took note of the increasing Covid-19 cases and decided to follow the steps taken by the Education Ministry as a preventive measure.

“To ensure there are no dropouts among Kemas Kindergarten children, the Home-base Learning method set by the department will be used through the Learning and Facilitation (PdPc) implementation method,” he said.

On Saturday, the Education Ministry informed that the face-to-face school sessions starting on January 20 nationwide would only involve candidates sitting for major examination for 2020.

Meanwhile, Kemas explained that it gave conditional permission for Taska Kemas to operate if there was an application from parents who served as frontliners to send their children during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

MCO has been enforced in Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan from January 13 to January 26.

Kelantan and Sibu, Sarawak have now been placed under the MCO from January 16 to January 29. — Bernama