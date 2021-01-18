Johor DAP Youth Chief: Annuar Musa using DAP as 'punching bag' even when party not part of govt

Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali claims that his party is used as a 'punching bag' every time an issue arises between Umno and Bersatu. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali today criticised Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa for using DAP as a ‘punching bag’ whenever a problem between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) arises.

Sheikh Umar said Annuar’s statement, which urged Umno to not lean towards DAP for Chinese support, was no longer relevant as the latter is not part of the government after the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition took over last year.

“The actions of political parties that support the Malay agenda can be amusing.

“We (DAP) are now no longer part of the government, but every time there is an issue between these PN parties (Umno and Bersatu), DAP’s name is used,” said Sheikh Umar in a statement.

The Johor DAP publicity secretary was commenting on Annuar Musa’s recent statement as reported in Sin Chew Daily, where he said Umno should reject DAP because if it cooperates with the party, it will lose all seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP and was recently replaced as the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) secretary-general, has been known for his stance against any political cooperation with DAP and PKR.

Sheikh Umar pointed out that the same reason was what made Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin trigger the 'Sheraton Move' a year ago where the PN government took power.

“This shows they (Umno and Bersatu) are very weak. They are supposedly great, but they have to rely (on using) DAP as a ‘punching bag’ to cover their administrative weaknesses as well as internal disputes,” claimed Sheikh Umar, adding that the current PN government is being run without a majority.

The 36-year-old Paloh assemblyman said, unlike its political opponents, all DAP grassroots leaders and staff have been busy serving the people at this critical time in dealing with the floods, the Covid-19 pandemic and also economic pressures.

He said DAP’s current focus is on being steadfast and maintaining consistency to assist the less fortunate.

“We are doing this instead of looking for a third party to blame and to cover up one’s own weaknesses,” said Shiekh Umar in an apparent dig at Annuar’s statement.

In the published report in the vernacular paper, Annuar also said MCA should remain as Umno’s ‘one and only option’ for mutual cooperation, adding that Umno’s cooperation with DAP was against the former’s principles, culture and stance.