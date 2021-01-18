Heavy rain over the weekend causes flooding, landslides, power disruption in Sabah

Residents from Pekan Donggongon Penampang wade in flood waters caused by continuous heavy rainfall, January 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has led to flooding, collapsed roads and landslides in parts of Sabah’s west coast.

The heavy downpour also caused power disruption in several areas and even damaged a major highway in the state capital.

The seasonal monsoon started late last week but hit a peak over the weekend when the downpour continued leading to massive property damage across the state.

The Civil Defence Department reported that some 691 people from 203 families in 223 villages have been evacuated and are taking shelter at 15 relief centres across nine districts.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee said that there were 28 roads affected by floods and closed off in Beaufort, Penampang, Tuaran, Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Paitan and Lahad Datu while another seven were affected by landslides.

Rescue authorities remain vigilant and are on alert as more reports came in this morning as weather conditions remain unpredictable. The rain is expected to continue till tomorrow.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor visited some of the flood-hit areas in his constituency of Sulaman in Tuaran, as well as Penampang, just outside the state capital.

Deputy Chief Minister and Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had said that the department was working hard to monitor all damaged roads, and has directed the respective road maintenance concessionaires to take necessary steps to put warning signs along affected roads including the main Penampang-Tambunan road that collapsed.

On a crack in a major highway in Luyang which has caused concern among city dwellers, Bung said his department has been informed and that follow-up actions are being taken.

“For the time being, PWD will paste cement on the crack area. At the same time, the PWD director will hold a technical meeting once the full report has been received,” he said.

Parti Bersatu Sabah Moyog division chief John Chryso Masabal has urged the state government to expedite the flood mitigation project in Penampang as the situation has worsened in recent years.