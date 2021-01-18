Covid-19: Sarawak Fire Dept intensifies sanitisation work in Sibu, Miri

File picture of Fire Department personnel disinfecting a wet market in Presint 8, Putrajaya October 15, 2020. The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department will intensify public sanitisation operations around Sibu and Miri following the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the areas. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Jan 18 — The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department will intensify public sanitisation operations around Sibu and Miri following the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Its director, Khirudin Drahman, said they would focus on areas affected by the floods.

“We also will conduct sanitisation at temporary relief centres after flood victims return to their homes,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said from March 30 last year, the department has carried out 2,257 public sanitisation operations throughout the state comprising Kuching (736); Miri (483); Sibu (222); Samarahan (140); Bintulu (123); Sarikei (140); Limbang (100); Sri Aman (73); Kapit (66); Betong (61); Mukah (57) and Serian (56).

The premises involved are 908 government buildings; gathering locations (369); places of worship (192); public markets (80); housing areas (60); hotels (52); supermarkets (47) and factories (two).

Khirudin said sanitisation was also carried out two times daily at all fire stations including on machinery and equipment. — Bernama