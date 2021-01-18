Covid-19: AME Elite says 22 cases detected at its foreign workers’ dormitories in Johor

The company said I Stay Management had detected 20 Covid-19 cases from the foreign worker tenants residing at the [email protected] workers dormitory and two cases residing at its [email protected] Airport City dormitory. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — AME Elite Consortium Bhd (AME) said its subsidiary, I Stay Management Sdn Bhd, has notified that 22 Covid-19 cases were found among its tenants’ foreign workers residing in its workers dormitories in Kulai and Senai, Johor.

The company said I Stay Management had detected 20 Covid-19 cases from the foreign worker tenants residing at the [email protected] workers dormitory and two cases residing at its [email protected] Airport City dormitory.

The leading integrated industrial space solutions provider said Ministry of Health had been contacted and the affected foreign workers are currently receiving treatment at the government hospital or undergoing quarantine at the designated quarantine area.

“As an immediate response, the company has carried out contact tracing and facilitated the arrangement of immediate swab test for other individuals who had close contact with the affected foreign workers.

“These close contacts are currently undergoing quarantine in the designated quarantine area centre for 14 days while awaiting the test results,” AME said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company has immediately conducted sanitisation of the premises, including the affected units, common corridors and pathways, and high touch surfaces.

“The reported Covid-19 positive incidents are not expected to materially affect the financials and operations of the company as there is no disruption to the business operations at [email protected] and [email protected] Airport City. The cost of Covid-19 tests is borne by the respective employers of the foreign workers,” it said.

Meanwhile, AME has set up its own separate quarantine centre located off-site. This facility has received approval from the Johor Bahru District Office to commence operations. — Bernama