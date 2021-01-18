Covid-19: Four Terengganu excos’ offices closed 14 days for sanitation works

Four Terengganu executive councillors’ (exco) offices in Wisma Darul Iman here, are closed for 14 days until January 30 . — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 18 — Four Terengganu executive councillors’ (exco) offices in Wisma Darul Iman here, are closed for 14 days from yesterday until January 30 after five positive Covid-19 cases were found in the building.

State Health Department director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the closures were to enable sanitation works to be carried out in the effort to curb the spread of the pandemic in the area.

The four offices which were closed were those of the State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee’s office; State Human Development, Dakwah, and Information Committee’s office;

State Agriculture, Food Industries, Plantations, Commodities and Rural Development’s office and the State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education’s office.

“The closures are necessary after five positive Covid-19 cases were discovered among the workers of the Prosperous Terengganu Human Capital Institute (i-MiTS) (Institut Modal Insan Terengganu Sejahtera) in Wisma Darul Iman recently,” she said when contacted today.

Dr Nor Azimi said an investigation revealed that the cases identified mixed closely with the personnel at the offices of the four excos.

The temporary closures were conducted under Section18(1)(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and allow the disinfection and sanitisation processes to take place, she added. — Bernama