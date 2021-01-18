Chief Secretary to Govt says civil servants who violate MCO SOPs will face stern action

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali delivers a speech in Kuala Terengganu October 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today reminded 1.6 million civil servants that stern action will be taken against them if they violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order (MCO).

He said legal action decided by the government applies to everyone found violating the SOPs including civil servants.

“If they violate the (MCO) procedures they will be punished. Hence, a reminder to civil servants, if they are not ready to be prosecuted, then they must comply with the MCO SOPs set,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama in an exclusive interview at his office in Putrajaya recently, Mohd Zuki stressed that every decision made and implemented by the government is to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic following the increasing number of positive cases recently.

Previously, Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat was reported to have said that civil servants and government retirees were at risk of losing their privileges if found guilty of violating the MCO.

Adnan also said that no individual can escape legal action, including civil servants and government retirees.

MCO is currently being enforced in seven states, namely, Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Kelantan until January 26.

However, in Sarawak, the implementation of MCO, from January 16 to 29, only involves three districts in the Sibu division, namely, Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit. — Bernama