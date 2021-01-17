Wan Saiful: Muhyiddin-led govt remains focused on fulfilling people’s needs

He said Wan Saiful said Muhyiddin remained focused on listening to the needs of the people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR,Jan 17 — The government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains consistent in fulfilling the needs of the people, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said Muhyiddin remained focused on listening to the needs of the people, despite the various criticisms being hurled at him every day.

“During this emergency period, politicians should reduce politicking and focus more on helping the people affected by the floods and Covid-19.

“However, there are some who are still talking about seizing power. How detached from reality can one be? Have they forgotten the people’s agenda in scrambling for their position,” he said in a statement, today.

The statement was issued in response to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that the Muhyiddin-led government had lost the people’s support following the emergency proclamation and the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Port Dickson MP also described the emergency proclamation as a desperate move.

Anwar also said that he had written to all the MPs asking them to write to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to revoke the proclamation of emergency.

Last Tuesday, Al-Sultan Abdullah proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced until Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The King has decreed that the emergency can be withdrawn earlier than Aug 1 if the number of Covid-19 cases can be effectively controlled and reduced. — Bernama