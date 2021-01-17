Terengganu to channel flood cash aid from Feb 15, says state exco

Flood victims are seen outside their home in Marang December 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 17 — The Terengganu government will give out the cash aid of RM500 to each head of household affected by the recent floods in the state by February 15.

State Welfare, Women’s and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman, Hanafiah Mat said the distribution was being processed and data of the recipients updated due to additional victims from the fifth wave of floods which ended on January 11.

“The aid was initially scheduled to be channelled on January 15 but unfortunately, the data were not complete yet while we were still in a state of preparedness for any flood which could happen soon,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee’s operations room, 32,581 flood victims from 8,226 families in eight districts were evacuated to relief centres during the recent floods.

On the immediate assistance, Hanafiah said the state government had channelled basic necessities such as rice, flour, sugar and cooking oil to the flood-affected victims upon their return to their homes.

“There have also been contributions such as rice cookers, gas stoves, futon mattresses, towels, blankets and personal hygiene items for the flood victims.

“The state government is thankful to the non-governmental organisations and individuals for their assistance to the flood victims at a difficult time,” he added.

The first wave of floods in Terengganu was from last November 17 to 19, second wave (November 23-December 2), third (December 2-9), fourth (December 17-23) and fifth (January 3-11). — Bernama