SDMC: Authorities yet to determine if death of Covid-19 positive man in Sarawak is virus-related fatality

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Jan 17 — The exact cause of death of a 42-year-old man with a Covid-19 infection has yet to be determined, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

SDMC added that the man was unconscious when he was admitted on January 13 to Miri Hospital where he died the following day.

“He was swabbed on the day of his death and the results, which came out yesterday, showed he was positive for Covid-19,” SDMC said in a statement.

“The man had pre-existing ailments, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and hepatitis A.

“Until the clinical investigation is completed, the death has been categorised as not due to Covid-19 although he was infected with the virus,” SDMC said.

It added the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Sarawak stood at 19.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded today 62 positive cases, mostly from Pasai Siong cluster, bringing the cumulative number to 2,111.

Of today’s cases, Sibu registered 43 cases including 34 from the Pasai Siong cluster, Miri (6), Kuching (3), Julau (2), Meradong (2), Beluru (2), Dalat (1), Bintulu (1), Kapit (1) and Belaga (1).

According to SDMC, the Pasai Siong cluster in Sibu has so far recorded 599 positive cases, including the 43 reported today.

It said a total of 1,800 individuals who are in Pasai Siong or have travelled there, have been screened for Covid-19, and 1,119 of them have tested negative while the outcome of tests on 82 other individuals are pending.

As of yesterday, the Sibu Division has been placed under a movement control order (MCO) for two weeks, to curb the spread of Covid-19.