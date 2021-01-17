MCO: Two men wearing pink bracelets among five compounded for breaching Covid-19 SOP

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Two men wearing the pink bracelets issued by the Ministry of Health were among five individuals compounded today for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) since the reimplementation of the movement control order (MCO) on January 13.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the men were found going about their day in Presint Diplomatik and Ayer 8 and compounded for flouting the mandatory home quarantine order.

“One compound was issued yesterday (January 16) to the organiser of a drive-thru programme distributing free frozen chickens in Putrajaya for hosting a programme involving large public attendance,” he told Bernama after monitoring compliance with the SOP around Putrajaya here today.

On Friday, photos showing vehicles lining up in Presint 9 to get free frozen chickens distributed by Putrajaya Umno Youth were viralled on social media.

He said an investigation revealed that the organiser did not get police approval to conduct the programme which also caused traffic congestion and made it difficult to implement physical distancing.

Mohd Fadzil urged the Putrajaya community to postpone any activities involving large gatherings.

Two other compounds were issued to a driver for carrying more than capacity and to a wholesale supermarket worker for failing to register entry using the MySejahtera application, he said.

Mohd Fadzil said as of today, Putrajaya police have inspected 2,541 individuals, 2,230 vehicles and 833 premises.

He reminded all parties to continue following the SOP and not to make light of the situation due to the recent surge in the Covid-19 cases. — Bernama