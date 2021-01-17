Johor exco says RM48.6m needed to repair damaged roads in six districts in the state

State exco Mohd Solihan Badri said the Johor government requires an allocation of RM48.6 million from the federal government to repair or upgrade damaged roads that pose a risk to users in six districts in the state. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KLUANG, Jan 17 — The Johor government requires an allocation of RM48.6 million from the federal government to repair or upgrade damaged roads that pose a risk to users in six districts in the state.

State Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Mohd Solihan Badri said the amount was based on the extent and types of damage to 55 federal roads and 23 state roads in Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Johor Baru, Segamat, Mersing and Kulai districts.

He said the damages included sunken road surfaces, damaged bridge links, culverts and roadside drains, as well as landslides by the roadsides.

“To obtain the allocation, the state government had forwarded the application to the Works Ministry last week.

“The damage was due to the floods and water overflowing from the agriculture areas to the roads following incessant heavy rain,” he said after visiting the location of a landslip in Taman Sri Impian, here, today.

On the landslip, Solihan said the Works Department would close the road for a week for cleaning-up work and monitoring for soil movement at the location and near it.

“Therefore, road users going to Kota Tinggi or travelling from there are advised to use the alternative road in Taman Sri Impian,” he added. — Bernama