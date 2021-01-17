Get a permit before participating in flood relief mission in Pahang, say police

Local volunteers deliver food supplies by boat for the stranded flood victims at Kampung Chenor, Maran in Pahang January 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, Jan 17 — Those who wish to participate in post-flood relief mission in Pahang are reminded to get a permit from the District Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) before entering the state, said Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

“Those not from Pahang and have obtained the PKOB permit must leave after leaving the goods with the district PKOB because their contributions will be distributed by the centre,” he told Bernama here today.

In addition he said those without a PKOB permit would be told to turn back at the state border and a compound of RM1,000 per person could be imposed on those refusing to do so as they are in violation of the movement control order (MCO).

The police have also mounted 13 roadblocks at the state border including the rat routes, such as in Rompin which is the entry point from the South, Cameron Highlands (North), Bentong (Klang Valley), Lipis (Kelantan) and Kuantan (East Coast).

“To facilitate matters, those wanting to deliver aid are advised to make a copy of the district PKOB approval and submit it to the police when applying for a permit for interstate travel.

“This is to avoid confusion because some people think that the interstate permit issued by the police will suffice but they also need to register via https://ebanjir.pahang.gov.my and wait for an approval to be given,” he said. — Bernama