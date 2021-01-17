Dr Noor Hisham: 10 new Covid-19 clusters today, total reported now at 651

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Health Ministry has detected the emergence of 10 new Covid-19 clusters in the country, bringing the total number to 651.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said these included the Jalan Pandan Indah cluster in Hulu Selangor; the DTI Sepang cluster in Sepang; the Taman Ikan Jinak cluster in Tuaran and Kota Belud in Sabah; the Jalan Mawila cluster in Kota Kinabalu; and the Jalan Perak cluster in Johor Baru.

“Other clusters detected today also included the Jalan Menerung cluster in Lembah Pantai, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; the Tapak Bina Jalan Yap cluster in Titiwangsa; the Rantau Lada cluster in Temerloh and Maran in Pahang; the Pantai Peringgit cluster in Melaka Tengah and Jasin in Melaka; and the Jalan Mohammed Salleh cluster in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME