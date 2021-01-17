Covid-19: Four Terengganu excos, one state rep under home quarantine pending test results

A total of four Terengganu state executive council members and another state assemblyman in the state are now undergoing quarantine at their homes while waiting for the results of their Covid-19 tests. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A total of four Terengganu state executive council members and another state assemblyman in the state are now undergoing quarantine at their homes while waiting for the results of their Covid-19 tests, a report has said.

All four state executive council members are also state assemblymen in PAS-ruled Terengganu.

In the report by Harian Metro last night, this was confirmed by one of those undergoing quarantine — Bukit Tunggal state assemblyman Alias Razak who is also the exco chairing the local government, housing, health and environment committee.

Alias said the five of them — including himself — were close contacts to a staff member at the Wisma Darul Iman who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The other four undergoing home quarantine are Alor Limbat state assemblyman and exco member Ariffin Deraman who chairs the tourism, culture and digital technology committee, Wakaf Mempelam state assemblyman and exco member Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah who chairs the youth, sports and NGO committee, Bukit Payong state assemblyman and exco member Mohd Nor Hamzah who chairs the human development, dakwah and information committee, and Tepoh state assemblyman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim.

“I and Wan Sukairi and Hishamuddin underwent screening tests yesterday, while Ariffin and Mohd Nor today,” he was quoted saying in a statement yesterday.

Arifin was separately quoted as saying that they had decided to defer all programmes until their results are out.

There have been many politicians who had tested positive in recent weeks, including Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (January 9), fellow ministers Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (January 10) and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (January 12), and deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (January 13).

Also testing positive in recent weeks are Dengkil Assemblyman Adhif Shan Abdullah (on December 26), Kelantan’s Nenggiri elected representative Ab Aziz Yusoff and Gua Musang Umno youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani (both January 9), Kelantan’s Galas state assemblyman (Adun) Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and his wife (January 11), Johor’s Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan (January 12), Kelantan’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (January 13), PAS vice-president and Dewan Negara lawmaker Idris Ahmad (January 15). Others who had tested positive recently include Tengku Razaleigh’s personal officer Mohd Lokman Abdul Ghani and Gua Musang deputy Wanita chief Ruhaida Abdul Hamid.

Last October, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad and Deputy Environment and Water Minister and Dewan Negara lawmaker Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad tested positive for the virus.

Other politicians such as state assemblymen in Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Sabah and the political secretary to the higher education minister were also among those who tested positive for Covid-19 last year.