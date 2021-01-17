Azmin says Anwar must be more responsible when touching on Emergency issue

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured after a Perikatan Nasional meeting at the Hilton hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has reminded Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be more responsible when commenting on the proclamation of Emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member, said the Opposition leader should not drag the people into the matter when what they needed was assistance and support from the government.

“This is a people’s issue. This is an issue on the safety and health of the people. Don’t continue to politicise it.

“They can give their views and criticisms to the government but don’t play politics at the expense of the people,” he told reporters after presenting donations during the humanitarian aid mission of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and its agencies at the Social Welfare Department office here today.

He said this when commenting on claims by the Port Dickson Member of Parliament on Thursday (January 14) that he had written to all the MPs asking them to write to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to revoke the proclamation of Emergency.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president was also reported to have said that he hoped the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would order that a Parliament sitting be held immediately, before January 31.

Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin said although a state of Emergency had been enforced, it did not interfere with the progress of the Federal and state governments as their main responsibility was to help the people. — Bernama