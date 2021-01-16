Six new Covid-19 clusters identified in Johor, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang

Dr Noor Hisham said five clusters — Impian, Kota Rini, Kuala, Malawati, Tapak Bina Bulatan — ended today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Malaysia has added another six new Covid-19 clusters located throughout Johor, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang.

The additions gave the country a total of 285 active clusters nationwide, of which 71 reported new cases today.

“The clusters that reported the highest number of new cases were Sungai Putus Cluster (336 cases), Bukit Pasir Cluster (189 cases), and Senai Cyber Cluster (111 cases),” health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

In Johor, three clusters were the Senai Cyber cluster with 118 cases so far, the Tembok Nanas clustered with 41 cases, and the Japan Sembrong cluster with 28 cases.

Over in Negri Sembilan, a cluster dubbed Jalan Permata saw 61 cases identified after close contact tracing was conducted.

A cluster dubbed Taman Juta was found in Perak and has resulted in 14 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said five clusters — Impian, Kota Rini, Kuala, Malawati, Tapak Bina Bulatan — ended today.