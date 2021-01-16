Law minister Takiyuddin says Opposition yet to submit names for Emergency advisory panel

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claims that Pakatan Harapan has yet to submit names for the committee, though Perikatan Nasional has already done so. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said today the Opposition has not named its candidates for the Independent Special Committee to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on when to end Emergency rule.

The Emergency is scheduled to end August 1 unless decided otherwise by an independent special committee consisting of government and opposition MPs, and health experts.

“We specifically said three opposition lawmakers will be invited to sit in the committee,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said during an interview programme by national broadcaster RTM tonight.

“But we still have not seen any names (from them). We (the Perikatan Nasional) have our names ready but we haven’t seen theirs,” he added.

Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on Monday assented to a proclamation of Emergency.

Earlier the same day, the government placed several states under the Movement Control Order, and increased restrictions for others.

The decision sparked backlash and fueled allegations that Muhyiddin was subverting democratic institutions by invoking an Emergency to stay in power.

The Muhyiddin administration was on the verge of collapse prior to the Emergency proclamation after one Umno member of parliament withdrew his support.

The prime minister’s majority was reduced to 110 out of 220.

Under the Emergency Ordinance issued, no elections will be held while Parliament and state assemblies have also been suspended.