Umno president Zahid on price patrol during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The political ceasefire forced by the Emergency has allowed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi time to check for prices of essential goods that have risen during the movement control order.

On Facebook, Zahid said he saw complaints online that the price of cooking oil has gone up from as low as RM19 for a 5kg pack to RM27.

“I have just checked at a supermarket and found it was RM28.59 for 5kg,” he said.

Zahid expressed disappointment with his discovery, saying it worsened the burden of Malaysians who were already facing both an Emergency and the movement control order (MCO).

He said many have become jobless and broke yet no additional financial assistance has been announced for the latest lockdown.

“Now prices are rising the (Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry) must take action,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be reintroduced in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah until January 26.

The next day, Muhyiddin also announced an Emergency lasting until August 1.