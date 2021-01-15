Transport Ministry refrains from commenting on Pakistan International Airlines aircraft issue

Foreign media reported that a PIA plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, and support from Pakistan's government was sought to raise the matter diplomatically. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 ― Malaysia's Transport Ministry (MoT) has opted to refrain from making a further comment regarding a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft reportedly held back by Malaysian authorities in respect of the court process.

“As aircraft is being held pending an inter-party proceeding set on January 24, 2021, the ministry will refrain from making further comments in respect of the court process,” it said in a statement today.

Foreign media reported that a PIA plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, and support from Pakistan's government was sought to raise the matter diplomatically.

It was reported that the Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order and alternative arrangements were being made for passengers due to fly back to Pakistan. ― Bernama