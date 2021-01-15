Syed Saddiq: Not right that food outlets must close at 8pm since dine-in not allowed

Customers queue up to buy food at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The operating hours for food outlets under the movement control order (MCO) were needlessly restrictive since dine-in sales have been prohibited, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman argued today.

The former minister said forcing such outlets in MCO zones to close by 8pm daily not only hurt their takings but could also leave working Malaysians without sufficient time to purchase their dinner at the end of each day.

“We understand if dine-in is not possible. But at least allow people to get takeaways until 10pm. People are just getting off work at 7pm and have no time to stop by stores.

“Traders, food deliverers, patrons are all affected. This SOP is incorrect,” he said on Twitter.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be reintroduced in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah until January 26.

Essential businesses including food outlets and food delivery services within MCO areas are only allowed to operate between 6am and 8pm daily.