Sarawak to continue aggressive Covid-19 tracing, says deputy CM Uggah

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas says the Sarawak Health Department will continue to conduct aggressive Covid-19 close contact tracing. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 15 ― The Sarawak Health Department will continue to conduct aggressive Covid-19 close contact tracing, especially among those linked to the Pasai cluster in Sibu, said State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister 1, said with the number of cases increasing, the state expects to face some quarantine centre capacity issues.

“However, we are ready with the number of hotels and locations that will be used as quarantine centres and preparations have been carried out to ensure everything runs smoothly.

“Similarly in Miri, we have identified several service apartments besides hotels to be used as quarantine centres,” he said at the Covid-19 daily media conference here today.

On Covid-19 screening, he said besides getting the help of private laboratories, the objective is to obtain results in less than 24 hours.

He said currently, there are cases where results can take as long as 36 hours.

Sixty Covid-19 cases were detected in Sarawak today, namely 43 cases in Sibu; Miri (10); Kuching (five); and Kanowit (two) bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 1,980 cases so far.

The Pasai cluster in Sibu continues to be the biggest contributor with 48 cases reported today, bringing the total number of cases from this cluster alone to 510. ― Bernama